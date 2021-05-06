Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s previous close.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,972.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $966.51 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,444.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,300.89.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

