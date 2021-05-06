Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNSWF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,020.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $966.51 and a 52-week high of $1,619.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,444.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,300.89.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

