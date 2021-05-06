Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

Shares of CPA traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,009. Copa has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

