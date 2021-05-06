Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.