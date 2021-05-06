Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.32. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

