Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.

Shares of CSOD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 397,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,278. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.