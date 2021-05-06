Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $91.70 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00794417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.78 or 0.08835917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046945 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

