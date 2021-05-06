Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$6.03. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 438,592 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

