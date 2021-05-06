Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.74

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.74 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.77), with a volume of 624,988 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.74. The company has a market cap of £161.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Costain Group news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 25,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

About Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

