Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $415.00 at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.47 and its 200 day moving average is $361.92. The company has a market cap of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

