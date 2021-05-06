COTI Tops One Day Volume of $55.76 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $228.85 million and approximately $55.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

