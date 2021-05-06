COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $413,186.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $413,186.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

