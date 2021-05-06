Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.