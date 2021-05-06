Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,926 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 65,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,082. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

