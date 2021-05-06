CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.46 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 43,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,161. The company has a market cap of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. CRA International has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.