Craig Hallum Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $85.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

