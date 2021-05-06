Credits Trading Up 65.2% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.