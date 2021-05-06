Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

CUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 347,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.69 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cubic alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.