CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $14,109.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $139.37 or 0.00247191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.08 or 0.01160077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00802960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.24 or 0.99510420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

