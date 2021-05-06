Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 207,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,070. The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley raised Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.