Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.100-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.10-7.30 EPS.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,140. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

