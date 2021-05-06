Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Purchases $687,000.00 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 300,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,166.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 558,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,060. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

