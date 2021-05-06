Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.5 days.

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.