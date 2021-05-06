DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

BankUnited stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $374,663. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

