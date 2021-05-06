DA Davidson Boosts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $39.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WW stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 118,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 41.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

