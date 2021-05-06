DA Davidson Comments on Northwest Pipe’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $309.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

