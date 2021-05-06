DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

