DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HONE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HONE stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 95,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

