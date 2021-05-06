DA Davidson Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of B opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

