DAEX (DAX) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $15,725.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

