Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.25 ($96.76).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.11 ($84.84). 6,448,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.42.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.