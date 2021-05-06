DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $12.72 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. DAOstack has a market cap of $12.72 million and $36,244.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,968.46 or 1.00076847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00189293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003639 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

