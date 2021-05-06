DATx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $834,302.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $834,302.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

