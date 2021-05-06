DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.77 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

