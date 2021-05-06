DaVita Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DaVita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,646 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.