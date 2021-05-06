Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.85. 15,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.