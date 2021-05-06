Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 636,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

