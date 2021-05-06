Dearborn Partners LLC Has $36.66 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.92. 74,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

