Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.40. The company had a trading volume of 164,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.47 and a 200-day moving average of $361.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

