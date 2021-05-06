Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 87,449 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 87,449 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.48. 360,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

