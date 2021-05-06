DECENT Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,075.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00066836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00338379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

