Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $90,604.21

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $90,604.21 and approximately $64.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

