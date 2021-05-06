DeHive Price Reaches $3.86 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $542,746.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00006683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

