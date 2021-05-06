Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 151,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

DKL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

