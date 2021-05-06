DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00067240 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

