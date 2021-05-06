DePay Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00006567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $5.57 million and $496,986.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

