DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $4.77

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. DIA has a total market cap of $197.59 million and $95.61 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00008542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.