Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.87. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 1,735,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.