Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $727,011.68 and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00816366 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

