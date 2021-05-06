Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $149.82. 13,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,186. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

